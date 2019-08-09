Houston Texans fall to Green Bay Packers 28-26 in preseason opener

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- The Texans first preseason game is in the books, and there were many highs and lows.The star players, such as Deshaun Watson, JJ Watt and DeAndre Hopkins, did not see the field.Joe Webb saw all the snaps under C for the Texans Thursday night. While he threw two interceptions, Webb did a good job of scrambling and escaping pressureWebb and Tyron Johnson had a bizarre 45-yard connection in which Webb scrambled, and it was essentially a Hail Mary throw.Webb finished with 286 yards on 25/40 with one touchdown and 2 interceptions.Tytus Howard was another talking point for the Texans. Howard showed his quickness and the ability to play multiple positions.It is possible the rookie could be starting for the Texans on opening day against the Jaguars.Star multi-position player Keke Coutee left the game in what appeared to be an ankle injury. He was helped off the field and ultimately carted to the locker room.The severity of Coutee's injury is unknown.In off-the-field news, the Texans acquired running back Duke Johnson from the Cleveland Browns.Johnson played college football at the University of Miami, and will be another backfield threat for the Texans.Catching out of the backfield is a strength for Johnson, and Bailey said that's where he can drive with quarterback Deshaun Watson.