HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is the final preseason game for the Texans, which means we are closer to the games counting.
The preseason home finale takes place against the L.A. Rams, who represented the NFC in the Super Bowl last season.
Do not expect to see many, possibly any of the starters on the field Thursday night.
With it being the final preseason game, many of the players are fighting for roster spots.
It could be the last opportunity to make an NFL roster for some of these players.
The Texans are 1-2 in the preseason, being shut out 34-0 last week against the Cowboys.
The video above is from a previous story.
RELATED:
Houston Texans reveal 2019 schedule
JJ Watt offers chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
Houston Texans to induct Bob McNair into Ring of Honor
Players fight for roster spots in Texans preseason finale against Rams
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News