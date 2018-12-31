HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Texans are solely focused on Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, but looking ahead doesn't hurt.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Texans have a better shot at winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history than the Dallas Cowboys do of winning their first Super Bowl in 22 years.
While the odds aren't great at just 2.0 percent for Houston, good for eighth best, Dallas is sitting 11th at 1.2 percent, barely ahead of their NFC East division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Other Las Vegas sportsbooks like Westgate have the Texans, Cowboys, Colts and Seahawks all at 25-to-1 odds of taking home the Lombardi trophy.
Both Vegas and ESPN list the New Orleans Saints as the favorite for Super Bowl 53.
