SPORTS
espn

Texans CB Kevin Johnson exits preseason game with concussion

Sarah Barshop
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans starting cornerback Kevin Johnson left Saturday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers with a concussion and will not return.

Johnson sustained the concussion when he landed hard on the turf while defending a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Marquise Goodwin on the first series of the game. The cornerback was down on the ground while he was checked out by the training staff after he landed on the sideline. Johnson was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power and was taken to the locker room.

Texans receiverSammie Coatesalso suffered a concussion in the second half and was ruled out for the game. He had three receptions for 32 yards.

Johnson, a 2015 first-round pick, is expected to start alongside cornerback Johnathan Joseph this season. Johnson has dealt with injuries the past two seasons and has played in just 18 of 32 regular-season games in that span.

In 12 games in 2017-18, Johnson had 45 combined tackles and two passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, he was ranked 121st out of 121 eligible cornerbacks last season.

Johnson was replaced by cornerback Johnson Bademosi on Saturday.
Related Topics:
sportsespnpreseasonhouston texansnflkevin johnsonconcussion
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Fans prepared for pre-season game action
Cahill sharp, A's beat Astros 7-1 to tie for AL West lead
Texans app helps fans navigate through game day traffic
Houston Rockets sign rookie free agent guard Rob Gray
More Sports
Top Stories
Police searching for car theft suspects involved in hit-and-run crash
Mom stabbed to death inside apartment in SW Houston
Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go
HISD removes quote on school wall described as 'sexist'
SWAT rescue 2 kids from window after standoff with stepfather
Deadly crash closes SH 99 northbound lanes in Fort Bend County
Family shares rare world record - 4 birthdays on same day
Texans app helps fans navigate through game day traffic
Show More
CUTE VIDEO: Toddler imitates Astros players' batting stance
Man receives college diploma 83 years after graduating
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife and 2 kids killed by husband
More News