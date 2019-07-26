TEXANS CAMP: Key returns boost receiving corps in 2019

A day after J.J. Watt made an unexpected appearance on the field on day one of training camp, Deandre Hopkins followed suit on Friday.
Hopkins, like Watt, was on the "players unable to perform" list before the start of camp. Though the star wideout could have been activated at any time, Hopkins' appearance was a welcoming addition to a fully-loaded receiving corps, which is getting back Will Fuller V and Keke Coutee, who both went down with injuries last season.
Fuller showed flashes of brilliance, especially when he has teamed with Deshaun Watson. In 11 games together, they have 11 touchdowns.
For Fuller, working back from injuries was a process.
"It feels good to be back out there, running routes and dealing with the guys again on the field, communicating, the whole thing," said Fuller. "It feels good to be back."
Coutee, who enters his second year in the league, had a breakthrough season in 2018. He also suffered through some injuries, but this off-season, he put on eight pounds of muscle to help him through the season.
"Yeah, that is the plan, to be out there all 16 games," said Coutee. "That is my main goal this season, no other goals."
"Yeah, it surprised me a little bit too," said Watt, who had arthroscopic knee surgery in January. "I feel great. I had a really good off-season working with the guys. Just really happy to be out here."