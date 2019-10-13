Sports

Texans' big win in Kansas City made bigger with this stat

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans may have to send a "thank you" basket to their AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts.

A week after the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, buoyed by reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, collected an unlikely loss against Indy, the Texans and their running game pounded the K.C. defense on Sunday. Houston improves to 4-2 after the Texans' 31-24 win.

Houston overcame costly penalties on key offensive drives to keep Kansas City's offense off the field.

Carlos Hyde scampered for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Deshaun Watson scored two touchdowns on the ground and another in the air.

In all, Houston collected 472 yards of total offense after the comeback win. At one point, the Texans were down 17-3.

What's most remarkable, Houston's offensive line allowed no sacks of Watson for the second straight game, which was an edict the team wanted address in the offseason.

The Texans, who are now on a two-game winning streak, head to Indianapolis in a division battle next Sunday.



