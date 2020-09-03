Houston Texans call for change in support of BLM movement in new video

We have seen individual players do this, but this is the first time fans are seeing them relay a message as a team. In the video posted to the team's Twitter account on Wednesday, the players talk about the cases of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and police reform.
"No one should feel like the color of their skin increases the chances that the people who have been put in place to protect them may be the very ones who end up killing them," said wide receiver Kenny Stills, who was arrested in July during a protest for Taylor.
Following the video, the Texans released six action items, which include calls to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The team also called for cash bail reform
September 3, 2020
The Texans are not the first home team to open up about the movement. Just last week, the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics jointly walked off the field following a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across the home plate as they chose not to play on Friday night.
