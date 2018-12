Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints

Michael Bidwill, president of the Arizona Cardinals

Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons

Neil and Maria Bush, son and daughter-in-law of George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush

Jim Crane, owner of the Houston Astros

Sen. Ted Cruz

Tilman Fertitta, McNair's friend and owner of the Houston Rockets

Ken Houston, former Houston Oiler

Clark Hunt, co-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs

Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts

Andre Johnson, former Houston Texan and team's first Ring of Honor recipient

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys

Marcus Lutrell, TV personality and former US Navy SEAL

Virginia McCaskey, owner of the Chicago Bears

Art Rooney, owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Amy Adams Strunk, controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Mario Williams, former Houston Texan

Bob McNair's celebration of life on Friday will have guests who include his fellow NFL team owners, members of the Bush family, and former Houston Texans.The team released the special guest list and tributes that are slated from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at NRG Stadium. The guests include:In addition, tributes are planned from former Secretary of State James Baker; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; University of South Carolina president, Dr. Harris Pastides; and pastor emeritus of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, Dr. Dave Peterson.The event will have music by the Houston Symphony and the Houston Grand Opera.Parking at the stadium will start at noon on Friday in the Blue Lot.Gates will open at 1 p.m. with attendees being directed to the 100 level on the north side of the stadium.The Texans also ask that memorial donations be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or any other charity in lieu of flowers.On Wednesday, Nov. 28, a private service was held for McNair's family only.