SPORTS
espn

Texans and Redskins come together after Alex Smith's broken leg

EMBED </>More Videos

LANDOVER, Maryland --
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered two broken bones in his right leg in the third quarter of Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

After Washington initially classified it as an ankle injury, head coach Jay Gruden confirmed after the game that Smith had broken his tibia and fibula and would need immediate surgery.

Smith was hurt when Houston's J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson sacked him with 7:43 left in the third quarter.

It was clear the injury was severe when it occurred, as players from both sides took knees as Smith was still on the ground. Every player from the Redskins went to the cart before it pulled away. Most of the players from the Texans' sideline came over to him as well. As Smith left the field he waved to the crowd and put his hands together as if in a prayer.

The Redskins only have one other quarterback on the roster in Colt McCoy, who threw a touchdown pass on the ensuing series after replacing Smith.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, who was in attendance, tweeted that Smith's injury occurred 33 years to the day that he broke his leg in a Monday night game on Nov. 18, 1985, vs. the New York Giants. Theismann, who was 35 at the time, never played again.

The Redskins traded for Smith in the offseason, sending a third-round pick and corner Kendall Fuller to Kansas City.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who backed up Smith last season, also tweeted his concern and best wishes.



McCoy, who has not started since Week 15 of the 2014 season, finished 6-of-12 passing for 54 yards and a touchdown as well as 35 rushing yards on five carries, but the Redskins' comeback attempt ended when Dustin Hopkins' 63-yard field goal attempt came up a few yards short.

Related Topics:
sportsWashington RedskinsHouston Texansknee injuryMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Redskins QB Alex Smith breaks two bones in leg against Texans
Texans beat Redskins 23-21 to extend winning streak to 7
NFL coach Condoleezza Rice? One team might make it happen
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 5 in the NBA?
More Sports
Top Stories
Showers moving into parts of Houston temperatures expected to drop this evening
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for fatally stabbing man near bus stop
2 dead after vintage WWII plane crashes near Texas apartments
ASTROWORLD DAY: Mayor Turner honors Rapper Travis Scott
NFL coach Condoleezza Rice? One team might make it happen
Shelter searching for owner of bedazzled pigeon
A quick recap of Travis Scotts' Astroworld festival
Kylie Jenner makes guest appearance at Ulta Beauty
Show More
Mom and newborn nearly burn trying to escape fire
Vehicle fire causing major delays on I-45 North
Body found near where 49ers fan went missing
Man shot in the face in southwest Houston, police say
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
More News