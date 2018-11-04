SPORTS

Demaryius Thomas makes debut with Texans against former team in Devnver

Demaryius Thomas makes Texans debut vs. former team, Broncos

DENVER, Colorado (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans are hoping for a sixth consecutive win Sunday as they face the Denver Broncos.

New Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is making his debut with the team fittingly against the club that he spent the first eight years with in the Mile High City.

"The goal is to try and get it and it ain't easy at all," Thomas told Eyewitness News. "The main things is sticking together, staying healthy and, you know, it's going to be a fight every week."

Thomas came out swinging in his first drive with Houston, grabbing two catches for 49 yards, which accounted for the majority of the Texans' 75-yard drive for an early 7-0 lead.



Tight end Jordan Thomas scored on a seven-yard catch from Deshaun Watson.



After trading three-and-outs, the Broncos got on the scoreboard with a 44-yard field goal by Brandon McManus in the first quarter to make it 7-3.

In the ensuing drive, the Texans marched into Broncos territory, faced with a fourth down in field goal range. The offense was stopped on fourth and short on a run play, turning it over on downs in the second quarter.

The Texans defense, though, got Denver back with a fumble recovered by Justin Reid on the next drive deep in Denver territory. The short field resulted in a red zone touchdown pass from Watson to Deandre Hopkins, making it 13-3.



After failed drives for both sides, Denver's offense was able to break through the Houston defense, marching 87 yards to a Devontae Booker rushing touchdown from 14 yards out. Houston still had the lead, 13-10, with under six minutes in the first half.



Houston's next drive failed to produce points. It memorably ended when Watson nearly scrambled into center Nick Martin on third down near the Texans' 40-yard line. The Texans punted away to the Broncos after the two-minute warning.


Pinned at their own five-yard line, the Broncos used the two-minute drive to march into field goal range, buoyed by a questionable 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty charged to Tyrann Mathieu. McManus, though, kicked wide right on a 62-yard field goal attempt.

Houston got the ball back with under 20 seconds left around midfield and two timeouts left. After two completions to the Denver 35-yard line, Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 46-yard field goal to extend the lead, 16-10, heading into halftime.

Out of the break, Denver and Houston each stalled on their first drives of the second half. Denver then got the ball back and marched 81 yards on a nearly six-minute drive, capped off by a 12-yard toss from Case Keenum to Jeff Heuerman to give the Broncos a 17-16 lead.

Houston marched the ball for another long drive to begin the fourth quarter. The Texans got deep in Denver territory before stalling on the Broncos 19-yard line. Fairbairn squeezed the right upright on a successful field goal, giving the Texans the lead, 19-17.

On the ensuing Denver drive, the Texans defense came up big with a drive-stifiling sack of Keenum, shared between J.J. Watt and Jadaeveon Clowney.


Demaryius Thomas, who was traded to the Texans during the week, intends to fill the void while Will Fuller is out due to a torn ACL.

Texans currently hold a 5-3 standing in AFC South, while the Broncos hold a 3-5 standing in AFC West.

