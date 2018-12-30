SPORTS

Texans fans excited for playoffs as AFC South Champs gear flies off shelves

EMBED </>More Videos

After the Texans 0-3 start to the season, excitement for the Texans and the NFL playoffs continues to mount.

TJ Parker
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the Houston Texans starting the season 0-3, a lot of fans say they're happy with how the season turned out and definitely excited for the team to be in the playoffs.

Fans spent Sunday afternoon in the rain, tailgating outside NRG Stadium and cheering on the team.

RELATED: Texans clinch AFC South title after beating Jags

Folks were also celebrating across town at Christian's Tailgate, with fans packing the place to watch the game and hoping for a big win.

"This has been a great season, because now we're in playoff contention," Sammy Kinra said. "Everybody's been working hard, defense has been great, DeAndre Hopkins is amazing and we deserve this. We need this for for our team."

RELATED: Everything you need to know about buying Texans playoff tickets

Houston-area Academy Sports + Outdoors also started selling Houston Texans AFC South Champs gear. They're selling both men's and women's tees, along with hats to celebrate the victory, and fans were eagerly lining up to claim their gear.

"When you think about the fact that we started 0-3, and we ended up the way we did, 11-5, I mean that's pretty impressive," said Texans season ticket holder Don McSwain. "We pulled off nine wins in a row after starting 0-3. No team in the NFL has ever done that before."

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansnflnfl playoffsclothingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans clinch AFC South title with 20-3 win over Jaguars
Everything you need to know to buy Texans playoff tickets
Astros star gives fans a look at this 5-story Houston home
Texans clinch AFC South title after taking down Jaguars
More Sports
Top Stories
Alleged gunman nabbed on way to fulfill 'prophecy' at church
Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes thanks supporters
Killed 7-year-old identified after shooting in NE Harris Co.
Everything you need to know to buy Texans playoff tickets
Texans clinch AFC South title after taking down Jaguars
UH football parting ways with head coach Major Applewhite
Astros star gives fans a look at this 5-story Houston home
Show More
Former deputy accused of killing his mother and sister
Liquor store explains employee guidelines
Texans playoff scenarios heading into Week 17
Teen dies after running stop sign and crashing into wall
Man charged for allegedly setting Dollar General on fire
More News