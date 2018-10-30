HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Denver Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is coming to Houston.
The Houston Texans made a trade deal with the Broncos for two draft picks.
ABC13 confirmed that the trade for Thomas involves Denver giving up a seventh-round pick for Houston's fourth and seventh round pick.
Nice addition for the #Texans. No one matches the speed they lost with Fuller injury but Thomas will help. https://t.co/5O820GfBmu— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 30, 2018
Thomas is second on the Broncos in receptions with 36 and receiving yards with 402 and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with three this season. But his hefty salary-cap figure for 2019 -- $17.533 million in what is the last year of his deal -- and the emergence of rookie Courtland Sutton as a big-play threat had raised the possibility of Thomas being shipped elsewhere.
Thomas can hopefully fill the void while Will Fuller is out with an injury.
Fuller suffered a torn ACL during the Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins.
Thomas has been with the Broncos since the team selected him as a first round pick in 2010. He is most memorable as the number one target in Denver's passing game during a considerable amount of that time. He holds at least 16 Broncos franchise records, including receiving yards and career games of at least 100 yards.
His peak season was in 2014 when he grabbed 111 catches on 184 targets for 1,619 yards - all career highs. Since then, his production steadily declined. In 2017, he was unable to crack 1,000 receiving yards, snapping a five-season streak.
Thomas will fittingly make his Texans debut against his former team this Sunday in Denver.