Texans' 0-3 start could spell doom for ticket brokers

After losing the first three games, the Texans admit changes need to be made, and if they don't start winning, it could be a long year for ticket brokers.On Sunday, the Texans dropped their home opener to the Giants. A frustrating start not just for fans.At Midtown Premium Tickets in Houston, employees feel this could be a bad year for business."It's rough, definitely rough. Houston fans are a little bit finicky at times," Midtown Premium Tickets manager Kayla Ramsey said. "They get their heart broken pretty easily, so it's pretty hard to sell tickets after they lose a couple games."Now, It doesn't appear that way, though. Tickets for the next home game are well above $200.But that's for the Cowboys. After that, brokers believe prices should drop."As it gets closer, they typically will," Ramsey said. "Everybody is probably going to wait and see what happens with the next couple of games before they drop their prices."Texans players and coaches are trying to change this. They say if a few plays went another way, they might be undefeated and not winless."It's frustrating," Texans Head Coach Bill O'Brien said. "It is. That's the way it is. That's the NFL. These are close games, and it's the team that doesn't beat themselves that ends up winning."If the team doesn't start winning, some fans wonder how much longer O'Brien will be with the team."I think we need to hang in there with him and let's see what he can do," Texans fan Ron Bell said. "See what he's made of this season."The Texans now face an unlikely road to the playoffs. Since 1990, only three teams have made the playoffs after starting 0-3."I'm not going to say 'no,'" Texans fan Hector Duenes said. "If there's three teams that's done it, why can't we."The comeback starts this Sunday at Indianapolis. A game that could not only impact the season but ticket prices as well.