SPORTS

Team rallies around special needs teen in final game of the season

EMBED </>More Videos

Special needs teen gets tearful last bat (KTRK)

Josh Groff had a moment he and his teammates will always remember. Josh is officially the batboy for the youth team Wonders Legion, but to the coach and teammates, he's much more than that.

His enthusiasm and energy are credited for a great deal of his teammates' success on the field.

In the final game of the season, Josh received a special bat with his name engraved on it, moving the teen to tears. And for the final hit of the game, it was finally Josh's turn at the plate.

That special bat may have held a little extra magic, or maybe it was the support of his team. But Josh hit that ball out of the park, to cheers and an emotional celebration.

The team mobbed Josh at first base, then let him finish running the bases and before they rallied around him again once he tagged home plate.

"The best feeling I ever had in baseball, to be honest with you," his coach said.

The Wonders Legion are now preparing for a playoff run.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsbaseball
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
JJ Watt and The Rock share fashion tips on Twitter
Alex Bregman named as finalist for MLB award
Houston Sabercats break ground on new stadium
Former Astros clubhouse manager passes away
More Sports
Top Stories
Attorneys want murder charges dropped against Houston teen
Woman, 25, rushed to hospital from Demi Lovato's home
4 Jack in the Box customers in Houston charged gratuity
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Why ex-press secretary claims what she did wasn't wrong
More than 100 exotic animals found living in Houston apartment
Car flips over leaving drive-thru of Starbucks in Deer Park
Man accused of exposing himself to woman at Walmart
Show More
Jax Grill celebrates 25th anniversary with 25-cent burgers
Houston selected as one of 4 U.S. cities for speedy Verizon 5G service
Man buys school supplies for teacher paying out of pocket
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Salmonella Recalls: List of products recalled this month
More News