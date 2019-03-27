SWEET SENDOFF: University of Houston heads to Kansas City to compete in Sweet 16

The Coogs are on their way to Kansas City to compete in the next round of the NCAA Tournament.
They'll face Kentucky Friday at 9 p.m.
UH is traveling with the support of the city behind them after beating Ohio State Sunday night.
The school's celebration was long overdue, 35 years to be exact, since the Cougars have made this trip.
It's so special, some feel that this year's team is bringing back the tradition and excitement of the "Phi Slama Jama" era basketball program.
"I have gotten calls and texts from all over the country, so people really do notice," said President Renu Khator. "They say athletics are the window to the university, and people say, 'Oh, Houston!' Then they learn a little bit more about Houston."
UH will host a watch party for the game versus Kentucky Friday at 6 p.m. at the Fertitta Center.
The Auburn versus North Carolina game will be shown first at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Houston - Kentucky game at 9 p.m.
The event is free.
