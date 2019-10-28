Sports

Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our Houston Astros are hoping to bring home another World Series trophy, but who are they going home to each night? Meet the wives, fiancees and girlfriends of the Astros.

Many of the Astros are daddies -- married family men with children.

Justin Verlander and his supermodel wife Kate Upton welcomed their daughter Genevieve in November 2018. Upton has been featured as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and has acting experience as well. You may have seen her alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann in "The Other Woman."

Giannina Altuve, known as Nina, is wife to slugger Jose Altuve. Together they have a daughter named Melanie, who is sometimes spotted with her mom checking out the games.



Pitcher Zack Greinke is married to fashion blogger Emily Greinke. Together they're raising two beautiful boys.



Josh and Jett Reddick welcomed twin boys Maverick Joshua and Ryder Blaze on Oct. 2.

Lance and Kara McCullers are awaiting the birth of their first child. They're already well-practiced in caring for their lovable pooches -- Minka, Riggins and Finn. Together they run the non-profit Lance McCullers, Jr. Foundation for animal adoption.

ABC13's David Nuno visits with Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and his three pups: Minka, Riggins and Finn.



If you pay attention to pageants, you may recognize Carlos Correa's fiancee. Daniella Rodriguez was Miss Texas back in 2016.

Her name may also ring a bell for another reason. Correa proposed to Rodriguez right after the Astros won the World Series in 2017.

The couple has shared wedding plans with ABC13 saying that they plan to tie the knot sometime this December.

But they aren't the only ones getting hitched.

Pitcher Ryan Pressly is engaged to Kat Rogers, a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Are you a fan of college softball? If you are, you may recognize George Springer's wife. Charlise Springer (then Castro) was a star softball player at the University of Albany and for Puerto Rico's national team.

But what about Alex Bregman and Jake Marisnick, two more heartthrobs on the team? Well, find a way to mend your broken heart because they're both off the market.

Bregman is often seen on social media with girlfriend Reagan Howard, and the same goes for Marisnick, who has been spotted with girlfriend Brittany Perry.

Catchers Robinson Chirinos and Martin Maldonado are happily married as well.

Watch the video above to see more of your favorite Astros and the strong women supporting them.

Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander and super model fiancee Kate Upton enjoy a quiet dinner at Tiny Boxwoods



George Springer and Charlise Castro exchanged vows under this gorgeous Italian rotunda perched 300 feet above the ocean.

