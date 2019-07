EMBED >More News Videos Track stars shine at VYPE Photo Shoot

AUSTIN, Texas -- Summer Creek entered the day with the second-best relay time amongst the qualifiers, including being about a second behind DeSoto.The Lady Bulldogs held off the teams behind them as Tianna Randle turned on the jets in the final 100 meters to lock up the silver medal with a time of 45.24."It was really good, it was all about executing and letting our adrenaline pump," Randle said.