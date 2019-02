EMBED >More News Videos The Lady Bulldogs clinched their first ever trip to the UIL state basketball tournament after the triple-overtime thriller.

Carlesa Dixon could find three words to describe her feeling following a triple-overtime battle with Westside.Excited. Happy. Tired.Dixon watched as her team battled through three overtimes to eventually down Westside 72-63 on Saturday to claim the Region III-6A Championship and first-ever trip to the UIL State Girls Basketball Tournament.