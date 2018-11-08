GAME OF THE WEEK

'HE'S A GREAT HUMAN BEING': How summer camps shaped St. Pius X star into a leader

EMBED </>More Videos

Summer camps shaped St. Pius X star into ultimate leader

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
St. Pius X star running back and linebacker, Bruno Forestieri, had two life-changing experiences over the summer which helped him become a better leader.

Going into his senior year, Forestieri spent part of his summer volunteering at 'Camp Blessing' showing kids with special needs love, acceptance and fun.

After that, Forestieri was invited by the United States Marines to train at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

"When he came back from both of those camps you saw a different level of his leadership," St. Pius X offensive coordinator Aaron Carpenter said. "You could see he was a little bit more well rounded. He knew when to put his arm around somebody and he knew when to raise his voice. You can tell it helped develop him not only as a leader but as a man."

Forestieri's biggest take away from this summer was knowing that he had become a better leader, which he tries to instill in his teammates.

"It's just being a leader," Forestieri said. "Marines and the whole military is leaders, daily work ethics and just routines. On the football field it's really the same thing, just on a lesser level because it's not life and death."

Forestieri is not only one of the Panthers team leaders, but he's also a vital player on both sides of the ball.

"I've coached Bruno for four years as a defensive coordinator and I got to see what he really was every single day," said St. Pius X head coach Erik DeHaven. "He is one of those guys who shows up early for weights and stays after to work his craft. It's sad when seniors leave you, but I know he will go on to do great things."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgame of the weekfriday night footballfootballhigh school footballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAME OF THE WEEK
St. Thomas football player offered full ride to Ivy Leagues
Rice to host new high school football national championship
High school students get a crash course in computer coding
Former KIPP Houston students return as teachers
More game of the week
SPORTS
Bregman surprises waitress with $500 tip
Thunder top Rockets without Westbrook for 7th straight win
St. Thomas football player offered full ride to Ivy Leagues
Shadow Creek HS wants to run table in 1st varsity season
More Sports
Top Stories
2 teens dead after apparent murder-suicide in Upper Kirby
Wheelchair and walker taken from child in N. Harris Co.
Prominent lawyer Tony Buzbee eyes Houston mayoral run
13 dead including gunman in California nightclub shooting
Houston requires minimum amount of insurance for taxis
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Show More
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Jose Altuve swings into 5th straight Silver Slugger award
WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Brace yourself for West Loop shut down
Look for these top 5 items at Nutcracker Market starting today
More News