Sugar Land Skeeters to air game completely by drone camera

The Atlantic League ball club said its Sept. 22 game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will be a "Game of Drones," meaning every pitch, hit and relay will be captured by airborne drone cameras.
The Skeeters claim they will be the first pro sports team to produce a broadcast that strictly uses drone footage.
The game will air live on the team's YouTube channel.
"We'll be able to showcase beautiful Constellation Field and the surrounding Sugar Land community in ways that we've never done before," said the team's president Christopher Hill.
The Skeeters tapped iSky Drone Services to make the "Game of Drones" possible.
Fans can be part of technological history. Tickets are available through the Skeeters website, at the ballpark box office or by calling 281-240-HITS.
