Sugar Land Skeeters to air game completely by drone camera

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- When the Sugar Land Skeeters play their season finale game, the contest will air live via drone.

The Atlantic League ball club said its Sept. 22 game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will be a "Game of Drones," meaning every pitch, hit and relay will be captured by airborne drone cameras.

The Skeeters claim they will be the first pro sports team to produce a broadcast that strictly uses drone footage.

The game will air live on the team's YouTube channel.

"We'll be able to showcase beautiful Constellation Field and the surrounding Sugar Land community in ways that we've never done before," said the team's president Christopher Hill.

The Skeeters tapped iSky Drone Services to make the "Game of Drones" possible.

Fans can be part of technological history. Tickets are available through the Skeeters website, at the ballpark box office or by calling 281-240-HITS.

Sugar Land Skeeters introduce new bat dog Kovu
ABC13's Charly Edsitty meets Kovu, the four-legged, tail-wagging, bat-fetching canine that is already making fans at Sugar Land Skeeters games.



Sugar Land Skeeters using home plate 'robot umpire' for rest of season
The Sugar Land Skeeters will use the automated ball-strike system, or the so-called "robot umpire," at Constellation Field.

