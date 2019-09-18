Sugar Land Skeeters create bobblehead for fan favorite bat boy

As a Special Olympics Athlete ❤️



SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Every Houston team has come out with bobbleheads of their star players over the years, and now the Sugar Land Skeeters are honoring their bat boy with his own figurine.This Friday, the first 2,000 fans at the game will get a Derek "Tank" Schottle commemorative bobblehead.Schottle is an Special Olympian and has been working for the team since last March.He is one of 15 employees with special needs that work every home game at the ballpark.The team wanted to create a welcoming working environment for adults with special needs, and earned an outstanding employer award in 2017 and 2018.