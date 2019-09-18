Sugar Land Skeeters create bobblehead for fan favorite bat boy

This Friday, the first 2,000 fans at the game will get a Derek "Tank" Schottle commemorative bobblehead.
Schottle is an Special Olympian and has been working for the team since last March.
He is one of 15 employees with special needs that work every home game at the ballpark.
As a Special Olympics Athlete ❤️— Tank Schottle (@TankSchottle) September 17, 2019
Thank you @abc13houston ❤️
This Friday
Sugar Land Skeeters Tank bobble head ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A69z8inJGd
The team wanted to create a welcoming working environment for adults with special needs, and earned an outstanding employer award in 2017 and 2018.