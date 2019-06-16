Sugar Land native picked for the MLB draft

Dreams do come true!!! https://t.co/py9tv6SAi0 — Karan Patel (@TheKP20) June 4, 2019

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a proud day for the city of Sugar Land.The Chicago White Sox haveSugar Land native Karan Patel in this year's MLB draft.He was selected in the 7th round and chosen 200th overall.The 22 year-old was a pitcher at the University of Texas at San Antonio and went to Kempner High School.He is the first player of Indian origin and the second-highest draft pick to be selected out of the UTSA program history.He's now playing in The White Sox minor league organization.Patel links his baseball skills to his unique background as member of the USA cricket national team.