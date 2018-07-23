HOUSTON ASTROS

StubHub teams up with Astros to offer tips to fans

EMBED </>More Videos

The best ways to experience Minute Maid Park (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friendly tips can never be a bad thing. StubHub has teamed up with the Astros to give fans advice on the best experience possible at Minute Maid Park.

If you're eager to catch a foul ball, look to sit in either sections 106-114 or sections 124-132. A great view of the stadium can be seen from the Lexus Field Club.

Looking for a bite to eat? The best place to be is Torchy's Tacos in centerfield. If you want to get your tan on, sit near the first base side during a day game.

Looking to catch a selfie for your social media? Look no further than home run alley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrossportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Josh Reddick's special needs baseball field now open in Georgia
Olney: Why the Indians have an edge over AL contenders
Trout drives in teammate for 1st time in month; Angels romp
Springer's slam, Verlander's K's send Astros past Halos, 7-0
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Rockets alumni and staff volunteer at Houston Food Bank
Secret bunker lies beneath facilities at Texans camp
Tim Tebow breaks bone in hand, out for remainder of season
Wife has fun with wedding cake for husband, an Alabama fan
More Sports
Top Stories
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Senator Sylvia Garcia to resign from legislature next year
Alleged carjacker crashes into tree after officer opens fire
About 10K marijuana plants seized in North Texas
Man killed in welding explosion while working on boat
Secret bunker lies beneath facilities at Texans camp
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
Show More
Dennis Rodman teaming up with Houston based ticket company
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
5 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
More News