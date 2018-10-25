Nothing in life has ever come easy for C.E. King defensive end Jessie Evans.Through hardships Evans has learned how to grow up fast.Just last year he and his family had to leave their flooded home during Hurricane Harvey, eventually moving in with 14 completely different strangers."Being in a home with people you don't know is kinda weird," said Evans. "We had to act like we weren't there so we would not be in anyone's way."From time to time during practice, Evans will smile and cut a joke here and there. But once those Friday night lights come on, he goes into beast mode and shows no mercy to opposing linemen."Before every game, I think about all the stuff I've been through," Evans said. "All the stuff that happened during Harvey and after Harvey, and how it had an affect on my life."Evans' hard work is paying off. He has three Division I offers to play college football, thanks in part to his outstanding work ethic."I can't wait to brag about him," C.E. King defensive end coach Khari Long said. "I tell the kids 'I'm not going to lie, so whatever you present to me, I'm going to present to the scouts.' I have no problem giving him whatever I need to scout wise, as far as pouring my heart and make sure he gets the right opportunity."The Panthers (5-2, 2-2) need a win to get into the playoffs as they face the Channelview Falcons (3-4, 2-2) on Friday night.Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Ray Maddry Stadium.