stephen curry

Steph Curry announces donation to fund Howard University golf program

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is helping finance the creation of competitive golf at Howard University.

RELATED: Warriors Schedule 2019-20: Golden State opens against Clippers, hosts Rockets Christmas Day

Curry is making a seven-figure donation to cover to cost of the program for six years. The two-time MVP held a news conference at the historically black university to make the announcement.



Curry was inspired by Howard senior and golfer, Otis Ferguson IV, whom he met during a campus visit earlier this year. Ferguson was working to get a Division 1 golf team at Howard, but was not having success until the superstar offered to help.

Curry is using his connections at Under Armour, Callaway, Eat. Learn. Play., among others, for help with equipment, uniforms, and more.

RELATED: Warriors' 'Strength in Numbers' gives way to 'Faith in Youngsters'

Howard University aims to debut the first men's and women's golf teams in the 2020/2021 academic year. The university previously had a Division 2 golf team and various intercollegiate and intramural club teams.

Curry is an avid golfer and has even launched a mini-golf series called "Holey Moley" on ABC.

See more stories on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscoathletesgolden state warriorscollegegolfstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
EXCLUSIVE: Wanda Durant opens up about KD's injury
Can you rank Stephen Curry's 5 favorite arena picks?
Warriors' Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during Game 3
Ayesha Curry responds to infant son body shaming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayoral candidate unveils plan to prevent flooding in Houston
Brisket on pit may have led to fire that destroyed family's home
Lawsuit filed against employees who used marker on student's head
Watching a tropical wave to bring scattered storms this weekend
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
'Pure magic' Janet Jackson superfan from Houston talks meeting star
9 injured, including children after lightning strike causes tree to fall at swim club
Show More
Driver found dead inside car days after crash in woods
New drive on I-45 near UH changing commute for students
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Senior becomes Eagle Scout and helps spruce up school
El Paso shooting widower's SUV stolen, wrecked after wife's funeral
More TOP STORIES News