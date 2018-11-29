OAKLAND, California. --Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors responded to a young basketball player after she reached out to him.
Nine-year-old Riley Morrison wrote Curry a letter asking him why his sneakers are only made for boys and men, saying "girls want to rock the Curry 5s, too."
Curry wrote back. He tweeted the following handwritten response:
Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018
"I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue. Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as "boys" on the website. We are correcting this now! I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly - So I'm going to send you a pair of Curry 5's now and you'll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6."
The two-time NBA MVP didn't stop there. He ended the letter by inviting the young fan to a Warriors game in 2019.
"We have something special in the works for International Women's Day on March 8th, and I want you to celebrate with me! More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland that night!"
Morrison told Teen Vogue, which originally reported the story, that she wrote to Curry because she thought it was "unfair" that the shoes were only available in the boys section of the website.
"I wanted to help make things equal for all girls, because girls play basketball, too," she said.