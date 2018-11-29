STEPHEN CURRY

Warriors star Steph Curry responds to young fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes

EMBED </>More Videos

Warriors superstar Steph Curry is responding to young basketball player from Napa. Riley Morrison wrote Curry a letter asking him why his sneakers are only made for boys and men, saying "girls want to rock the Curry 5s, too."

OAKLAND, California. --
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors responded to a young basketball player after she reached out to him.

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison wrote Curry a letter asking him why his sneakers are only made for boys and men, saying "girls want to rock the Curry 5s, too."

Curry wrote back. He tweeted the following handwritten response:


"I appreciate your concern and have spent the last 2 days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue. Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as "boys" on the website. We are correcting this now! I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly - So I'm going to send you a pair of Curry 5's now and you'll be one of the first kids to get the Curry 6."

The two-time NBA MVP didn't stop there. He ended the letter by inviting the young fan to a Warriors game in 2019.

"We have something special in the works for International Women's Day on March 8th, and I want you to celebrate with me! More to come on that, but plan to be in Oakland that night!"

Morrison told Teen Vogue, which originally reported the story, that she wrote to Curry because she thought it was "unfair" that the shoes were only available in the boys section of the website.

"I wanted to help make things equal for all girls, because girls play basketball, too," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsstephen curryu.s. & worldGolden State WarriorsshoesfashionoaklandbasketballnapaNBAfeel goodOaklandNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STEPHEN CURRY
Warriors star Steph Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash
Which NBA player had the best kicks in the first week of the season?
Steph Curry, Chris Paul, John Wall start Hurricane Florence fundraiser
Ayesha Curry opens International Smoke in CityCentre
More stephen curry
SPORTS
Tilman Fertitta set for UH honor before namesake arena opens
Houston Astros uniforms through the years
Washington slammed for adding player arrested for 2nd time
Get to know Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz
More Sports
Top Stories
Catholic priest's daily journals at center of archdiocese search
Homeowner shot to death during home invasion, deputies say
Man accused of having sex and living with Bellaire HS student
2 killed and child hurt in north Harris County crash
Postal worker caught throwing package from truck onto lawn
Tilman Fertitta set for UH honor before namesake arena opens
Man charged with murdering woman with hammer
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Show More
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
HFD trying to find source of strange odor on southwest side
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
2 charged after 125 lbs of pot seized during grow house bust
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
More News