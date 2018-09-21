SPORTS

FREEDOM FIELD: Step inside Alvin ISD's $41.5 million football stadium

EMBED </>More Videos

SkyDrone13 went to check out Alvin ISD's brand new Freedom Field for our Game of the Week.

By
MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) --
The race to build bigger and bolder high school football stadiums in Texas continues, and Alvin ISD is no different.

The school district approved the brand new 10,280-seat stadium in 2015 and voted unanimously to name the $41.5 million venue Freedom Field in 2017.
EMBED More News Videos

SkyDrone went to check out Alvin ISD's brand new Freedom Field for our Game of the Week.


"It doesn't suck," said Robert Wilcox, director of facilities for Alvin ISD. "When we first started opening up, we were having to run the kids off the field because they wanted to come out here and play around a little bit."

Manvel and Shadow Creek High School will host home games at Freedom Field, but it will also be used as a soccer field, and for marching band competitions.

There's even a banquet hall available for school activities.

The stadium also touts two locker rooms that can each hold over 70 players each. It also features a men and women's locker room for officials.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballalvin isdfriday night footballskydrone13game of the weekManvel
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
DEFYING GRAVITY: Cheerleader's epic stunt wows the crowds
Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback
What could the Timberwolves get in a Jimmy Butler trade?
Small ball: Pint-sized sluggers Mookie Betts and Jose Ramirez are smashing homers and stereotypes
More Sports
Top Stories
Cruz and O'Rourke face off in 1st Texas senate debate
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
WEEKEND WASHOUT? Storms could flood streets Saturday
Toronto businessman brings sex robot brothel to the Galleria area
ABC13's Game of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall at Manvel
Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback
DEFYING GRAVITY: Cheerleader's epic stunt wows the crowds
Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success
Show More
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Man accused in 4 crashes in 1 day faces judge
Is your car safety seat putting your child at risk?
Amtrak train and 18-wheeler collide in Missouri City
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
More News