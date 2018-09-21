EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4305650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SkyDrone went to check out Alvin ISD's brand new Freedom Field for our Game of the Week.

The race to build bigger and bolder high school football stadiums in Texas continues, and Alvin ISD is no different.The school district approved the brand new 10,280-seat stadium in 2015 and voted unanimously to name the $41.5 million venue Freedom Field in 2017."It doesn't suck," said Robert Wilcox, director of facilities for Alvin ISD. "When we first started opening up, we were having to run the kids off the field because they wanted to come out here and play around a little bit."Manvel and Shadow Creek High School will host home games at Freedom Field, but it will also be used as a soccer field, and for marching band competitions.There's even a banquet hall available for school activities.The stadium also touts two locker rooms that can each hold over 70 players each. It also features a men and women's locker room for officials.