The cities of Houston and Dallas will add another chapter to their in-state rivalry Sunday night, as the Houston Texans go against the Dallas Cowboys.Both teams are having forgettable seasons, but a win against their neighbor up I-45 would do wonders to spark a turn around and energize the fan base.The visiting Cowboys are 2-2 on the year and coming off a nail-biting 26-25 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Dallas may not be living up to their potential, but even with a .500 record, the team is in striking distance of first place in the NFC East.For the Texans, last week's overtime thrilling win over the Indianapolis Colts provided a much needed spark to the team and eased a lot of tension. Now Houston looks to keep that momentum going in hopes of gaining ground in the AFC South standings.These teams have only met during the regular season four times with the Cowboys holding a 3-1 advantage.It took overtime, but the Cowboys managed to defeat the Texans in 2014 by a final score of 20-17.J.J. Watt needs two sacks on Sunday to be the first player to record three straight games with two or more sacks since Khalil Mack did it in 2015. It would also match Watt's franchise record of three games with two or more sacks.TexansWR Will Fuller V - QuestionableRB Lamar Miller - QuestionableWR Keke Coutee - QuestionableCB Aaron Colvin - OutLB Brian Peters - OutCowboysC Travis Frederick - OutLB Sean Lee - OutWR Terrence Williams - OutCB Chidobe Awuzie - Out