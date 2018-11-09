GAME OF THE WEEK

BATTLE OF SHEPHERD: St. Thomas takes down St. Pius X to win district

They combined for 101 points, but St. Thomas took the district crown with a win over rival St. Pius X.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The St. Thomas Eagles are riding high into the playoffs, after defeating their rival, the St. Pius X Panthers, 52-49.

St. Thomas finished the season with a record of 5-5, but won four straight games to go undefeated in district, securing a playoff spot.

Scoring started early, with the Panthers returning the opening kickoff 102 yards for the score and an early 7-0 lead.

Eagles quarterback Peyton Matocha found Jordan Augustine in the end zone to tie the game, but St. Pius fired back just two minutes later, going up 14-7.

The Panthers managed to take a 21-13 lead into halftime, but were unable to hold on in the second half.

St. Thomas scored 21 unanswered points to take a commanding 35-21 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Panthers managed to cut it to a three point game with 4:44 left in the game, but couldn't complete the comeback as St. Thomas claimed the rivalry win and the district championship.
