St. Thomas football player offered full ride to Ivy Leagues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ian Wheeler knew from the day he walked into St.Thomas High School, he could not let a precious opportunity slip away from his hands.

Wheeler wants to make his mother and little brother proud by being the first one in his family to attend college. His loved ones helped him develop a strong work ethic with his school work.

"I have a lot of pressure, but I know I can overcome it if I just keep working hard, I can definitely be the first person to graduate from college." said Wheeler, who plays running back for St. Thomas.

Wheeler is on an academic scholarship at St. Thomas. And with his grade point average and football talent, Wheeler has a long list of schools he can attend.

"It's not about whether he can get in," said St. Thomas head coach Rich McGuire. "He can get in wherever he wants to. He's just trying to find the best fit for him both academically, athletically and socially."

Wheeler became a role model for all students after being appointed as a St. Thomas High School ambassador.

"We talk about being a man at St. Thomas," said offensive coordinator Josh Hooton. "I think he truly represents the goodness, discipline and the knowledge that we ask of our men at St. Thomas."
