Astros' George Springer donates $100K to Minute Maid Park employees

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros outfielder George Springer is donating $100,000 to Minute Maid Park employees who are impacted by the cancellation of events.The kind gesture comes after it was announced earlier this week that the MLB is suspending spring training and pushing back the season opener amid growing coronavirus concerns."This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans. MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," a statement by MLB read.MLB also indefinitely postponed 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona."MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible," MLB added.