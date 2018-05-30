SPORTS

SPORTS IN 60 SECONDS: Will LeBron James run as one with the Houston Rockets?

SPORTS IN 60 SECONDS: Rockets GM Daryl Morey says united front would be necessary to woo "certain guys" to Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros drop another one to the Yankees. The 'Stros dropped two straight to New York. Up next, they host the Red Sox.

HOUSTON DYNAMO
The Dynamo with a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake. Albert Elis, with another goal.

HOUSTON ROCKETS
On Wednesday, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni and General Manager Daryl Morey met with the media. Morey says he wants to bring back many of the Rockets as free agents, which probably includes Clint Capela and Chris Paul.

While he couldn't get into specific players, LeBron James will be a free agent next season. The Rockets are considered one of the front runners to get LeBron.

"My job is to look at everything and you know, we'll explore that and we've got our key people with Coach D'Antoni and Tillman and James and Chris, and that group will have to be united in going after certain guys," Morey said.

HOUSTON TEXANS
The Texans back at OTA's. Deandre Hopkins says he and Deshaun Watson can be the best in this league.

NBA FINALS
Remember, tipoff for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC13.

