SPORTS IN 60 SECONDS: When push comes to shove, Warriors come out on top in Game 1 of NBA Finals

J.R. Smith's late blunder leads to Golden State Warriors' wild Game 1 win. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
LeBron James with 51 points, but the Warriors take Game 1 of the NBA Finals in overtime 124-114.

This game had it all, including some pushing and shoving.

At the end of regulation, J.R. Smith with a chance to put the Cavs ahead, but it looks like he lost track of the score.

"You know, we got to move on. This game is over and done with. We had our opportunities. I'll never give up on J.R. I don't give up on any of my players," James said.

"The Finals, man, anything is liable to happen," Stephen Curry said. "And all that matters is you get a win."

Back to LeBron. We know he is going to be a free agent at the end of the season, and everyone wants him. We think the Rockets are going to try.

The New York Times is reporting that Chris Paul has already started recruiting James.

The 'Stros get it right at home. Carlos Correa hits his ninth homer of the year as the Astros beat the Red Sox 4-2.

Remember, Game 2 of the NBA Finals is Sunday night on ABC13 at 7 p.m.

After Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Warriors forward Kevin Durant is asked about J.R. Smith's mental error at the end of regulation.

After Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Warriors forward Kevin Durant speaks on what the team can do against a dominant LeBron James.


After Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Cavs head coach Tyronne Lue explains what J.R. Smith said regarding the end of regulation.

