Kevin Durant says he still gets excited on the court, even if he doesn't show it. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Kevin Durant with 43 points in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors beat the Cavs 110-102 to take a 3-0 series lead.

"That was amazing what he did out there tonight. Some of those shots, I don't think anybody in the world can hit those but him. He was incredible," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.

"Don't get me wrong, every time I make a shot in the NBA, I get excited," Kevin Durant said. "I just internalize it a little bit as I get older a little bit more than I did as a younger player."

Remember, Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night on ABC13 at 8 p.m.

HOUSTON ASTROS
Carlos Correa leaves early with an "uncomfortable" feeling in his side, but the Astros rally to beat Seattle 7-5.

Much better news for Correa early in the day. The Houston Astros draft his younger brother, JC Correa, in the 33rd round. They also drafted Alex Bregman's brother, A.J.

"I think his hitting man, he can flat out hit. He has a great swing," Carlos said, of brother JC. "Every time I hit with him, I always wish i had his swing. It's way better than mine.

COACH STEVE KERR
Golden State coach Steve Kerr reacts to Warriors' Game 3 victory.

KEVIN DURANT
Kevin Durant reacts to Golden State's Game 3 victory in the NBA Finals.

COACH TYRONNE LUE
Coach Tyronn Lue says the Cavs stuck to the script, but in the end, the Warriors had a better night.

