Sports Collector's Paradise at NRG Arena

The 32nd annual TRISTAR Collectors Show is underway at NRG Arena. (KTRK)

Calling all sports collectors! The TRISTAR Collectors Expo is taking over NRG Arena this weekend - offering autographs from your favorite athletes, sports memorabilia, collectibles, trading cards and much more!

Among the 20 athletes available for autograph signings on Saturday, July 7 are Astros players Marwin Gonzalez and Lance McCullers, Jr. plus Astros manager A.J. Hinch. Football stars Emmitt Smith, Earl Campbell and Vince Young will also make appearances Saturday. On Sunday, July 8, athletes signing autographs include Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson and former Cowboys quarterback Danny White.

For more information on the TRISTAR Collectors Expo and autograph signings, click here.
