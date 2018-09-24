ATH Nshimirimana Mohamed (averaged over nine yards a play last season)

OT Rodquice Chaney (3-star tackle, holds offers from Houston, Arizona, Missouri and SMU)

RB Tremaine Cox (2018: 33 rushes for 211 yards, 2 TDs)

DE Jevon Leon (10 tackles, two tackles for loss, 12 assist tackles, two sacks, six QB pressures, two caused fumbles)

Since 1978, the Hastings Bears and Elsik Rams have faced each other in the Southwest Classic, making it one of the most storied rivalries in the Houston area.From the days of bringing in extra bleachers into the stands at Crump Stadium, the Southwest Rivalry is sure to produce plenty of highlights and fireworks, making it an easy decision to be our Game of the Week.Nothing brings communities together like football, so this season we're planning to feature not just what's great about a particular high school or team, but also what's awesome about the community surrounding that school.Alief ElsikHead Coach: Aric Sardinea (third year)State Ranking: 676th (as of Sept. 24)Points Per Game: 6.3Points Allowed Per Game: 55.7Alief HastingsHead Coach: David MartelState Ranking: 159th (as of Sept. 24)Points Per Game: 31.0Points Allowed Per Game: 19.7Hastings leads the series 22-17.ELSIK: It's been a rough start for the Rams. After getting blown out by the Spring Lions to start the season, Elsik gave up back-to-back 60-point games to the Oak Ridge War Eagles and Shadow Creek Sharks.Unfortunately, it doesn't get any easier for Elsik. After facing Hastings, they take on powerhouse programs Strake Jesuit and Pearland to continue district play before facing a winnable match up against Brazoswood.HASTINGS: Could this be the year for the Bears? Dickinson took down Hastings in the playoffs last season, but with 13 returning starters and a district title run under their belts, these Bears are ready for another district championship and more.The Bears have already defeated the Jersey Village Falcons and the Fort Bend Kempner Cougars, but they also fell to Cy Falls in Week 2.ELSIK:HASTINGS: