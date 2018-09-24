SPORTS

THE SOUTHWEST CLASSIC: Alief Elsik at Alief Hastings Sept. 28

Week 5 of ABC13's Game of the Week takes us Alief for the Southwest Classic for the rivalry between Elsik and Hastings.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Since 1978, the Hastings Bears and Elsik Rams have faced each other in the Southwest Classic, making it one of the most storied rivalries in the Houston area.

From the days of bringing in extra bleachers into the stands at Crump Stadium, the Southwest Rivalry is sure to produce plenty of highlights and fireworks, making it an easy decision to be our Game of the Week.

Nothing brings communities together like football, so this season we're planning to feature not just what's great about a particular high school or team, but also what's awesome about the community surrounding that school.

AT A GLANCE:

Alief Elsik
Head Coach: Aric Sardinea (third year)
State Ranking: 676th (as of Sept. 24)
Points Per Game: 6.3
Points Allowed Per Game: 55.7

Alief Hastings
Head Coach: David Martel

State Ranking: 159th (as of Sept. 24)
Points Per Game: 31.0
Points Allowed Per Game: 19.7

ALL-TIME RECORD
Hastings leads the series 22-17.

SEASON SUMMARY
ELSIK: It's been a rough start for the Rams. After getting blown out by the Spring Lions to start the season, Elsik gave up back-to-back 60-point games to the Oak Ridge War Eagles and Shadow Creek Sharks.

Unfortunately, it doesn't get any easier for Elsik. After facing Hastings, they take on powerhouse programs Strake Jesuit and Pearland to continue district play before facing a winnable match up against Brazoswood.

HASTINGS: Could this be the year for the Bears? Dickinson took down Hastings in the playoffs last season, but with 13 returning starters and a district title run under their belts, these Bears are ready for another district championship and more.

The Bears have already defeated the Jersey Village Falcons and the Fort Bend Kempner Cougars, but they also fell to Cy Falls in Week 2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH
ELSIK:
  • ATH Nshimirimana Mohamed (averaged over nine yards a play last season)

  • OT Rodquice Chaney (3-star tackle, holds offers from Houston, Arizona, Missouri and SMU)


HASTINGS:
  • RB Tremaine Cox (2018: 33 rushes for 211 yards, 2 TDs)

  • DE Jevon Leon (10 tackles, two tackles for loss, 12 assist tackles, two sacks, six QB pressures, two caused fumbles)
