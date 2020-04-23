Sports

Sources say Houston Texans tries to 'trade-up' into first round

As NFL fans around the world are prepping for the eighty-fourth draft, Houston Texans general manager Bill O'Brien was said to have been vying for a top spot in the pick.

According to ESPN sports reporter Dianna Russini, O'Brien has called some teams to trade up into the first round.

Several of the night's stand-out athletes have originated from the Houston-area and played at local high schools.
