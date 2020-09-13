Sources: Mike D'Antoni telling Houston Rockets he won't return as coach

D'Antoni, whose contract expired with the end of Houston's season in the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday, turned down extension offers prior to the season.
He will be considered among a group of candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers coaching opening, sources tell ESPN.
D'Antoni was 217-102 in his four seasons as Rockets coach, advancing once to the Western Conference finals and three times to the conference semifinals. D'Antoni, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, led the Rockets to the highest winning percentage in the Western Conference over the past four years (.682), trailing only the Toronto Raptors (.695) in the entire league.
Only the Golden State Warriors (46), Boston Celtics (33), and Raptors (31) have more playoff victories than the Rockets (28) in D'Antoni's four-year run in Houston.
