Sports

Sources: Mike D'Antoni telling Houston Rockets he won't return as coach

By Adrian Wojnarowski
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. --Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni is informing the franchise's ownership Sunday that he's becoming a free agent and won't return to the Rockets next season, sources tell ESPN.

D'Antoni, whose contract expired with the end of Houston's season in the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday, turned down extension offers prior to the season.

He will be considered among a group of candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers coaching opening, sources tell ESPN.

D'Antoni was 217-102 in his four seasons as Rockets coach, advancing once to the Western Conference finals and three times to the conference semifinals. D'Antoni, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, led the Rockets to the highest winning percentage in the Western Conference over the past four years (.682), trailing only the Toronto Raptors (.695) in the entire league.

Only the Golden State Warriors (46), Boston Celtics (33), and Raptors (31) have more playoff victories than the Rockets (28) in D'Antoni's four-year run in Houston.

Related Video
D'Antoni intends to coach next season
D'Antoni intends to coach next season
Mike D'Antoni jokes that he will have a pity party after his Game 5 loss, and says he plans to coach next season in the NBA.

Lakers thrash Rockets in drama-filled Game 5, advance to WCF
Lakers thrash Rockets in drama-filled Game 5, advance to WCF
Led by LeBron James' near-triple-double, the Lakers pummel the Rockets by double digits to advance to the Western Conference finals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsespnnewshouston rocketsworld of wojnba
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Sally expected to land Tuesday as Cat. 2 hurricane
Customers take safety in freezer after hookah lounge shooting
Montgomery Co. woman dies in overnight fire
Barricaded man keeps family inside S. Houston apt. for hours
Largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than a decade up for grabs
City of Houston launches virtual climate action plan event
Texas nursing home restrictions eased but some still stuck in isolation
Show More
Beautiful Sunday to give way to a wet afternoon
A look back at Hurricane Ike
Trump's approval rating for handling of COVID-19 at 35%: POLL
Menil Collection art museum reopens with new exhibit on deck
Here's a recap of the news you need for Sunday, September 13
More TOP STORIES News