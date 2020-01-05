Sports

Sorry, Twitter! J.J. Watt wasn't wearing a 'Mandalorian' patch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the Houston Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills, many fans were thinking, "this is the way." However; we don't know if J.J. Watt would understand that reference because despite the excitement of some fans on Twitter, he wasn't wearing a Mandalorian patch.






After his momentum changing sack, Watt may have been thinking, "I have spoken," but the patch isn't the symbol of a fan. It's proof of Watt's big heart and his good works in our community. Watt earned the gold addition to his Texans jersey when he won Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017.

The award honors a player's volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field. Every winner gets a patch added to their jersey the rest of their career.

The whole country knows that in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Watt raised more than $37 million for relief efforts. Houston knows even more reasons to love the defensive end.

RELATED: J.J. Watt distributes $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities

Watt hosts his annual Charity Classic softball game to raise money for the J.J. Watt Foundation. So far, over $5,000,000 has been distributed to schools in 37 states across the country, Watt says.

RELATED: How to get tickets to J.J. Watt's 2020 Charity Classic

He also does smaller acts of kindness like donating $10,000 to a slain Wisconsin firefighter's family, paying for the funerals of all the Santa Fe High School victims, and sending pairs of his signature shoes to service members in Afghanistan for free.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston texansdisney+ streaming servicejj watt
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby dies after being rushed to Houston fire station by mother
Texans defeat Bills 22-19 after overtime in Wild Card game
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
'He helped everybody': Family remembers father after hit-and-run
Man charged after death of his fiancée days after proposing
'Cancer cluster': Fifth Ward residents talk with health department
Two brothers share playoff pregame fun with JJ Watt
Show More
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires
Suspect chased men with machete while yelling racial slurs: Police
Man dead, woman injured during shooting at apartment complex
VIDEO: Cat hitches ride on potbellied pig
More TOP STORIES News