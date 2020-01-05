Sorry, Twitter! J.J. Watt wasn't wearing a 'Mandalorian' patch

And is JJ Watt wearing a Mandalorian decal on his jersey?? pic.twitter.com/454fHZcIq2— That tiger (@houseofbullock) January 5, 2020
Girlfriend looks at JJ Watt and says “Look at his sticker! Is that the Mandalorian?!” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/svwnoJeMnF— Mike Franz, Jr. (@MikeFranz8) January 5, 2020
Glad I'm not the only one who thought JJ Watt was wearing a Mandalorian patch on his Jersey hahaha #BUFvsHOU— Poppy (@Poppy_Kimish) January 5, 2020
After his momentum changing sack, Watt may have been thinking, "I have spoken," but the patch isn't the symbol of a fan. It's proof of Watt's big heart and his good works in our community. Watt earned the gold addition to his Texans jersey when he won Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017.
The award honors a player's volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field. Every winner gets a patch added to their jersey the rest of their career.
The whole country knows that in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Watt raised more than $37 million for relief efforts. Houston knows even more reasons to love the defensive end.
Watt hosts his annual Charity Classic softball game to raise money for the J.J. Watt Foundation. So far, over $5,000,000 has been distributed to schools in 37 states across the country, Watt says.
He also does smaller acts of kindness like donating $10,000 to a slain Wisconsin firefighter's family, paying for the funerals of all the Santa Fe High School victims, and sending pairs of his signature shoes to service members in Afghanistan for free.