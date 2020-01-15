Sorry, ladies! It's 'Guys Night Out' at the Rockets game

Guys Night Out Presented By @budweiserusa!



📆 Jan. 15

🎟 1 ticket

🍺 1 beer or soda

🌭 1 large hot dog

🍻 1 Rockets bottle opener



Starting at $29 ➡️ https://t.co/75nKhErO7x pic.twitter.com/NjQZK1Au5G