Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies

ALLEN PARK, Michigan -- The son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones has died.

The Lions announced the death of Jones' son, Marlo, in a statement Saturday night, and Jones posted a message on Instagram.

"We miss you already buddy and will forever love you," Jones said in his social media post. "Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings."

A team spokesman said Marlo was about 6 months old.

The Lions said they were informed Saturday by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about their son's sudden death.

"Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support," the team said. "On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time."
