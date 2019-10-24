Houston Dynamo

US soccer legend Tab Ramos to become Dynamo head coach: Source

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dynamo is getting a new head coach and he has name recognition across U.S. soccer.

Tab Ramos will be named the team's new manager, sources told ABC13 on Thursday.



Ramos, 53, was the first player ever to be signed to Major League Soccer when it got its start in 1996.

Over his playing career, he had built himself as an internationally recognized midfielder. He had played in Spain and Mexico as well.

Ramos was selected to three World Cup teams for the U.S., and he was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee in 2005.

In recent years, he had managed the U.S. national under-20 team, winning the 2017 CONCACAF championship. He was also an assistant coach on the U.S. men's national team when it headed to the 2014 World Cup. The Americans qualified for the knockout round that year.

This is his first coaching stint in MLS.

An announcement from the club has not yet been set.

The Dynamo let go of Wilmer Cabrera, the club's fifth head coach in its history in Houston, in the middle of the past season.

