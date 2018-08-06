It is that time of the year again to announce the class of gridiron legends, which the Academy Sports + Outdoors Committee officially did today. All honorees will be celebrated at 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff Game on Sept. 1 at NRG Stadium. Following the introduction will be a game between Texas Tech and Ole Miss.The honorees will be officially inducted during a pregame ceremony before the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on Dec. 27.This year's class includes Alois Blackwell, Norm Bulaich, Raymond Clayborn, Gary Kubiak, Barton Massey and Wes Welker. They will join 71 other Gridiron Legends who have made an impact on football in Texas.Blackwell played college football at the University of Houston and received All-American Honors. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys before returning to UH and being an academic counselor for the football program. He was also an athletic director at Texas Southern from 2001 to 2008.Bulaich is from Galveston and attended La Marque, Texas. His college days were at Texas Christian University, and he was selected 18th overall by the Baltimore Colts in the 1970 draft. He is ranked in in the Miami Dolphins all-time top 100 players.Clayborn is a three-time NFL all-pro selection and a New England Patriots Hall of Fame member. He received All-American honors during his time at the University of Texas at Austin. Clayborn played nearly every game is his NFL career and now resides in Katy.Kubiak was in Houston for most of his career. He attended St. Pius X High School and received all-state honors in many sports. His football career continued at Texas A&M and once received the Aggie Heart Award. He would return to Houston to coach the Houston Texans from 2006-13. Kubiak won a Super Bowl as coach of the Denver Broncos in 2016.Massey saw his collegiate career at Texas Tech, where he was a four-year starter. He won two bowl games and even played for the basketball team in years the Red Raiders failed to quality for a bowl game. Massey coached football at his alma mater, Bowie High School, for four years.Welker also played college football at Texas Tech, being a versatile player on both sides of the ball. He received multiple All-Big 12 honors, which helped lead to a successful NFL career. He is second all-time in receiving yards for the Patriots. Welker is now as assistant coach with the Texans.