ABC13 & YOU

Sisters team up to run Houston Galaxy

EMBED </>More Videos

Sisters Florean Craig and Cheri Montgomery have teamed up to lead the Houston Galaxy, part of the Women's Minor League Basketball Association. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
There's an unstoppable force behind the Houston Galaxy this season. Sisters and lifelong basketball players Florean Craig and Cheri Montgomery are teaming up to lead the Galaxy, which is now in its second season.

Craig, who owns the Galaxy, hired her sister, Montgomery, as head coach. Both sisters played youth basketball in Friendswood and later became teammates at Bay Area Christian School. They later played against each other in college. Craig says her sister, who is currently the varsity basketball coach at Bay Area Christian, is the most talented basketball coach she has ever seen.

The Houston Galaxy is part of the Women's Minor League Basketball Association, a six team league. The Galaxy play their first home game of the season on Saturday, June 23 at 4 p.m. at the Pearland Recreation Center, 4141 Bailey Road. Admission is $10. To view the season schedule, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
More ABC13 & You
SPORTS
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News