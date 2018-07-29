We have not seen in her in a while, but Simone Biles is back and off to a great start as she competed for the first time since the Rio Olympic Games.Although Biles had a few mistakes during the U.S. Classic Saturday night, including a slip off the uneven bars, she turned her game on and won her first event since the 2016 Games.The Spring native is now headed to nationals next month, and further down the road, she will hopefully be at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in two years.