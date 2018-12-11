SPORTS

Simone Biles reveals she goes to therapy after speaking out on sexual abuse

The most decorated American gymnast off all-time discusses how she's coping after speaking out on sexual abuse.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles revealed for the first time publicly that she is taking medicine to treat anxiety after revealing she was sexually abused by disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

"I'm on anxiety medicine now because I had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year and trying to figure out what was wrong," Biles said Tuesday on Good Morning America. "I go to therapy pretty regularly."

"It's not easy but the people surrounding me are some of the best so it makes it a little easier," she added.

It's been nearly one year after Biles spoke out about Nassar and the gymnast said it is still "not easy."

"I mean, I have my ups and downs," she said.

Biles spoke out on "GMA" after it was announced that she would grace the cover of ESPN The Magazine's blockbuster year-end issue.

"I didn't think it was real," Biles said of the honor. "I was like, 'You're joking.'"

The 4-time Olympic gold medalist recently became the first female gymnast to win four World Championships.

Biles said she is looking back at 2018 as the year in which she found her voice.

"There were a lot of points in this year that made me who I am today and I feel stronger," she said. "I feel like this year gave me a voice and I tried to find my voice this year and use that to the better potential and positive manner."
Related Topics:
sportsgymnasticssimone bilesu.s. & world
