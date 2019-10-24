Sports

Simone Biles' first pitch at World Series has us flipping out

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Is it safe to say Simone Biles stole the show at the World Series before the game started?

The Olympic gymnast and Houston native was in line to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, but she stunned the crowd with her stunts before that even happened.

Before Game 2, Biles did a backflip with a twist, and stuck the landing before someone tossed her a baseball. She then threw the ceremonial first pitch to Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick.

But really, we shouldn't be surprised.

The gold medalist pulled a similar move in 2016 when she flipped before throwing out a first pitch before an Astros game during the regular season.

Biles recently was named the most decorated woman in world gymnastics history. She will try to add to her five Olympic medals during the Tokyo Games next summer.

RELATED: Simone Biles returns to cheering crowd in Houston after historic wins

Is there anything Biles can't do?

As for the World Series, that continues this weekend with Games 3 and 4 in Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld seriesmlbhouston astrosnational anthemsimone bilesjj watt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot
Google Maps new 'speed trap' feature causes controversy
Police rescue 13-year-old from suicide attempt: VIDEO
Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 Series lead
Meet the man who trains George Springer and other MLB stars
Show More
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
Netflix ramping up efforts to prevent password sharing
Hastings HS student critical after employee hits him in crash
This is how soon we could be waking up to a 40-degree morning
More TOP STORIES News