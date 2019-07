I mean 🥰🥰 what a moment. pic.twitter.com/cJUlIzaXni — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) April 13, 2019

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a special post game celebration for the Southern Methodist University football team Friday night.A staff member proposed to his girlfriend during a heartfelt post-game speech, which he dedicated to the players."I want you guys to know I love you guys so much," he said in a video posted on the SMU Football's Twitter page. "I want you all to be a part of what I'm about to do right now."The video has also been posted to the team's Instagram page and has garnered more than 2,000 views.