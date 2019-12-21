Vype

Shadow Creek Sharks win first-ever football state championship title

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Alec Bryant's class will always be remembered as the first.

The first group to go through Shadow Creek from freshman to senior year and the first to leave as State Champions.

"Amazing, it's a real honor for us," Bryant said as he stood on the field inside AT&T Stadium with his "Texas Tested" hat propped on his hair. "It took us four years to get here and we finally did it. It was hard. My freshman and sophomore year it was like 'for what?' But now I see why we did it."

Bryant's freshman and sophomore year there was no hope for playoffs because Shadow Creek wasn't in a UIL district. When the school opened in 2016, the football team was left out.



