The Shadow Creek Sharks are off to a remarkable first varsity season.Through nine games, they are undefeated. They are not just beating teams. They are pummeling them. Yet, they are still under the radar."For sure, they are going to know who we are," says Shadow Creek quarterback Jamarian George. "Right now, we are looking to go 10-0 and make that state run."Shadow Creek is led by head coach Brad Butler. For Butler, it was a challenge to get the team to buy into a program that had no tradition. For the first two years of the school's existence, they did not play varsity ball. The team certainly bought in."I've joked before. I ran out of ways to motivate, because they know at the end of the season we weren't going anywhere," says Butler. "But I am very proud of them.""He pushes you at times, but then he will pull you aside and talk to you. He is just a great dude to talk to." Defensive end, Alec Bryant echoes those sentiments, "He is a great coach, he has been at Manvel and had some great playoff runs. He has carried that over here and tells us to take everyday serious."